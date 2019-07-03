Blackpool police station goes under the hammer

A Blackpool police station that was controversially closed is set to be sold at auction later this month.

The recently closed Blackpool South Shore police station has been put up for sale by Lancashire Police and will feature among around 100 lots in the Pugh property auction in Manchester on July 16.

Ward councillor Derek Robertson last October asked for the station to be kept open saying the area had issues with anti-social behaviour and drug mis-use which needed police attention.

He said: “The nearest police station will be in Municipal Buildings in the town centre and you rarely see officers walking round.”

It had become a neighbourhood policing centre since its public enquiry desk was shut down in 2012, and was fully closed last year.

Response officers for the area are based at the new police HQ near the M55.

Agents Pugh said the police station building, on Montague Street near South Pier, included offices and a former police briefing room and has a total floorspace of 4,800 sq ft. The property has been given a guide price of £110,000.

Pugh managing director Paul Thompson said: “This is a unique and quite sizeable period property in a thriving mixed-use area of Blackpool. The police station has lots of potential for redevelopment and we have had interest in the old station from a range of investors.”

“There’s a constantly strong demand for new commercial and residential development opportunities in Blackpool and this property is well located, close to the sea front in this busy resort.”