Blackpool Pleasure Beach lands international honour

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Valhalla attraction has been named the Best Water Ride in the World for the fifth year running.

Representatives from amusement and water parks across the world gathered at Silverwood Amusement Park in Idaho, USA, for the annual Golden Tickets Awards ceremony, which recognises the very best in the amusement industry.

The Golden Ticket Awards are presented by Amusement Today, an international publication which covers the amusement park industry and were set up in 1998.

Valhalla was opened in 2000 at a cost of £15m and combines special effects, including fire and snow, and dramatic drops in what was Britain’s biggest privately funded millennium investment.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s managing director, Amanda Thompson, said: “I am thrilled that Valhalla has been named the world’s best water ride five times in a row at the Golden Ticket awards. It’s extremely pleasing to see that the ride still regarded as the world’s best and is yet another example of the world class line up of rides we have here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”