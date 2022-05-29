2. ICON

ICON launches visitors on an exhilarating journey where they will feel the same acceleration as a Formula 1 driver before twisting and turning at high speeds across the park, interacting with other rides. A second boost of speed will then launch riders to heights of 88.5ft, with drops of up to 82ft, giving even the bravest of thrillseekers an unforgettable ride. Guests must be 130cm tall to ride, or 150cm tall in order to sit in the back seat. A maximum height exclusion applies - where a guest's head exceeds the height of the headrest guests will be unable to ride.

Photo: ICON