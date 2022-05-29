Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be turning red, white and blue over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend as it celebrates Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.
Dubbed the 'Jubilation Celebration’, events will take place at the park from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.
As an added bonus, the park will open late from 10am to 10pm on June 4, letting guests ride their favourite rollercoasters in the dark.
To help you make the most of your visit, we have compiled a list of all of everything you need to know about the park's rollercoasters.
1. The Big One
Brace yourself for The Big One, Pleasure Beach’s biggest, fastest and scariest coaster. Feel the adrenaline rush as you climb to a nail biting height of 235ft. Prepare yourself for the first drop which boasts an incline angle of 65 degrees and at speeds of up to 85mph this roller coaster is an experience like no other! The Big One is also one of the longest roller coasters measuring over a mile in length. Guests must be at least 132cm tall to ride.
Photo: The Big One
2. ICON
ICON launches visitors on an exhilarating journey where they will feel the same acceleration as a Formula 1 driver before twisting and turning at high speeds across the park, interacting with other rides. A second boost of speed will then launch riders to heights of 88.5ft, with drops of up to 82ft, giving even the bravest of thrillseekers an unforgettable ride. Guests must be 130cm tall to ride, or 150cm tall in order to sit in the back seat. A maximum height exclusion applies - where a guest's head exceeds the height of the headrest guests will be unable to ride.
Photo: ICON
3. Grand National
The Grand National has been thrilling riders since 1935 with its competitive edge. Once your train sets off from the station, the race is on as you compete with the contending coaster train on parallel tracks. Guests must be 132cm tall to ride.
Photo: Grand National
4. Revolution
Get ready for the rush of the Revolution. With its wicked acceleration the train is launched out of the station and speeds straight for the gigantic loop. Just when you think it’s over you are launched backwards to relive the incredible g-force all over again! You must be at least 127cm tall to ride.
Photo: Revolution