Blackpool parking charges earn council £764,737 last year

Blackpool council raked in £764,737 in motoring fines last year,according to new figures.

Some 29,526 parking charge notices were issued in town in 2018, but that was down from the previous year’s total of 30,389, which cost motorists £847,701.

The figures obtained by a freedom of information request by Confused.com also show that Lancashire County Council’s PCN income leaped up from £261,034 in 2017 to £3,006,964 last year.

Part of that leap is blamed on fines from controversial new bus lane cameras on the town’s Fishergate road.

Confused.com’s research suggests drivers think fines are issued unfairly - as shown by the fact that most appeals were successful. It said almost half (48 per cent) of UK drivers have received a PCN. Of these, 40 per cent argued their case, with most (74 per cent) resulting in paying a reduced fine, or nothing at all.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com said: “The fact that almost three quarters of PCN appeals were successful last year suggests that some fines are being issued unfairly.

“Challenging an unfair fine can be both complicated and daunting. The appeal process is confusing and needs to be made clearer.

“With councils raking in over £32m in PCNs, it’s only right that some of this fine money is invested to help make road signs clearer to eliminate the number of fines being distributed unfairly."

She added that the firm had put together an advice website for drivers hit with a PCN which could be found at www.confused.com/car-insurance/fight-unfair-fines

In Blackpool, a council spokesman said: “Parking fines are necessary tools to manage our highways network and roads. They are used to ensure free traffic flow and access for all road users including the emergency services and that spaces such as blue badge bays are used appropriately.

"Income generated is reinvested in our highways, transport network, essential services and infrastructure.

“If someone believes that a ticket has been issued unfairly the fine can be appealed by contacting the council. If the matter remains disputed the matter can be referred to the Independent Parking Adjudicator.”