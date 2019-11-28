Blackpool motor spares business set to close after more than 40 years

Motocare on Red Bank Road in Bispham, will be opening its doors for the last time this Saturday, due to the retirement of the company’s director Stephen Woodall.

Motocare, which employs seven, was founded in 1967 by Stephen’s father Eric Woodall in Deansgate, Manchester.

He opened his first shop at 35 Bond Street South Shore around 1970, and due to the success of this store the branch at 102 Red Bank Road was opened in 1972.

Stephen said: “I would like to personally thank all of our many local customers over the past 47 years of trading in the Bispham store, I know some of them have been coming into the store since it opened in 1972.

“I myself have worked in this store since 1981, and we have seen many changes over the past few years in our industry. ”

Mr Woodall is inviting any of the firm’s customers to pop into the store this Saturday for free tea, coffee and cakes, and a warm welcome and chat to the staff, many of whom have worked at Motocare for many years.

The Bond Street store closed in 2009 while the Deansgate stores were sold later in the 1970s.