Blackpool man is back with tribute to dad's barbers shop

A traditional barber shop is back open in Bispham and aiming to be a fixture once more of the community.

Roy’s of Red Bank Road has been re-opened by Paul Dunstan and named in honour of his late father who had run his own barbers in Bispham for more than 50 years.

Roy's Traditional Barbers

Former Collegiate and Langdale school pupil Paul has taken over the former Slice Sandwich Box shop just a couple of doors down from where his father’s shop used to be.

He said: “It feels like coming home and I am really pleased with the response from customers and on social media I have had.

“I want it to have a homely, friendly feel. I have tried to make it as inclusive as possible, dementia friendly and disabled friendly.

“Dad always used to say that his was more than just a barbers shop, it was part of the community, and that’s what I want to achieve.”

Paul Dunstan aged three at his dad Roy's barbers just further up Red Bank Road

Roy’s Hairdressing was opened on October 23, 1966, at 133 Red Bank Road.

Paul said: “My father worked in the shop until 2015 when illness forced him to retire. Circumstances forced us to close the shop at the end of 2017 and I worked elsewhere. Roy died in March 2018 aged 86.”

Paul said he graduated with a degree in mathematics from Queen Mary College in London but went to work with his dad in 1982.

“I have a photograph of me sitting in the shop aged three, so I guess it was always meant to be.

“I just love meeting people and being able to talk to them, that’s what makes this job special.”