Blackpool make-up artist Christina Jackson helped transform women through the ages with her sell-out masterclass

Christina Jackson, who has worked on Manchester Fashion Week and Miss Blackpool finals, offered her tips at a special ‘10 Years Younger’ session at Andrew Williams Hair Salon, Blackpool.

Three models in their 20s, 40s and 60, including Miss Lancashire Galaxy Eden Kippax, were given makeovers, as Christina demonstrated how women can look up to 10 years younger, with the correct use of makeup and skincare products. Guests were given a goody bag with products from sponsors including Primalash, Ruby Cosmetics, Sample Beauty, Illamasqua and Doll.

Christina Jackson with Miss Lancashire Eden Kippax. Photo by Donna Clifford

Christina now plans to run another masterclass next summer.

The 33-year-old said: “I want to educate people on more mature skin and the importance of skincare products to use before putting on makeup. A lot of skincare companies make blurring products which act like a filler. They basically blur the face before putting foundation on so it minimises wrinkles and gives a flawless look."

Read more: Here is how Blackpool makeup artist Christina Jackson will help you look 10 years younger

Christina Jackson's makeup masterclass at Andrew Williams Hair and Beauty in Blackpool. Photo by James Jebson Photography