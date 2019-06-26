Blackpool holiday parks firm celebrates its 75th year with award win

A year of investment has been topped off with an award for a Fylde-coast family run holiday parks business.

Partington’s Holiday Parks is celebrating its 75th year and is pressing ahead with growth plans.

Partington's NWEEG award

The firm which has Windy Harbour in Singleton, Broadwater in Fleetwood, Newton Hall at Staining and Wardley’s Creek in Hambleton, plus Black Beck in the Lake District and Tarn House in Skipton, has picked up a North West Employer Engagement Award.

In a ceremony at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Partington’s picked up the Best of the North West award for employee engagement.

Chief executive officers Andrea Challis and Robert Kearsley are a brother and sister team, keen to retain the personal touch of knowing the names of every one of the 250 team members and personally meeting each one, even the seasonal ones.

They said their staff were at the heart of everything they do and they pride themselves on treating everyone as an individual.

Andrea Challis said: “This award is a fabulous achievement for us as we’ve grown, yet still retained those family values we are so passionate about. Our teams make the Partington’s experience what it is today and we aim to cascade this further as we grow.

“My Grandfather started the business in 1944 and I’m proud to say that although it has changed in so many ways the core mission of providing ‘friendly places where families have fun’ is still true to this day and runs throughout everything we do. ‘Family’ is in our DNA.

“We want to be recognised as an employer of choice and are constantly looking on how to attract people to our business, we’ve got lots of careers to offer, from skilled tradesmen to cooks and sales and hopefully winning awards will attract some welcome attention from local people.”

The firm has invested heavily at Newton Hall in Staining –the leisure complex has had a complete makeover, including steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, changing areas with family friendly facilities and extra touches such as under floor heating.

Partington’s also added a new multi-games area for children.

Its Broadwater Holiday Park in Fleetwood has a new play park and sports bar, both in response to customer feedback. It has also seen the addition of a lodge development. Black Beck has also seen the addition of a new lodge.