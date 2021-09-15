Blackpool hearse driver sacked after making female colleagues 'uncomfortable' with 'disgusting' remarks

Mike Hartley, who was employed by Blackpool funeral directors D Hollowell & Sons, on Lytham Road, from July 2017 until January 2020, was dismissed after he faced numerous complaints of sexual harassment from female colleagues.

The rulings of an employment tribunal, which was concluded in Manchester last month, heard that Mr Hartley was dismissed because of his conduct at work.

But his claims of being a victim of sexual discrimination, following his sacking for alleged instances of sexual harassment, were not upheld.

It followed after public documents show a female colleague had complained about him in December of 2019, after he had been promoted as a HR manager for the company.

The employee alleged that Mr Hartley had added her on Facebook shortly after she was hired in July 2017, repeatedly asked her 'to come in for a chat' and called her pet names 'honey', 'chick' and 'babe.'

He also reportedly sent her a WhatsApp message reading: “Please give us a bell when you get into work, please. Don’t worry, you haven’t been naughty” followed by a winking emoji.

And the woman said numerous events had made her feel uncomfortable, adding Mr Hartley had 'accused her of fluttering her eyelashes at him', forcing her to deny any flirtatious intent, but he said he had asked her if she 'had a nervous twitch'

Another more longstanding female colleague then made a complaint about an incident when Mr Hartley allegedly made remarks about looking up her skirt when taking care of a stillborn baby, identified as 'Baby M'

But the tribunal concluded that Mr Hartley interpreted the situation differently saying he believed the conversation was 'misinterpreted', adding "He did not believe he said, “what am I looking up your skirt”, he believes he said something along the lines of “don’t worry, I’m not looking up your skirt”, which was said in a jokey fashion."

In her email to the business owner, she said: "As I was looking after Baby M I asked Mike Hartley if he could please look under the moses basket, for something. Baby M was in the moses basket at the time and as I lifted her up, he asked me ‘what am I looking up, your skirt?’.

"This both shocked and upset me greatly however I did not pass comment as I clearly had vitally important and sensitive matters to attend to.

"I believe this is not only sexual harassment and discriminatory behaviour but the fact I was looking after a stillborn baby significant aggravates his conduct.

"I am now of the view I cannot safely work alongside Mike Hartley without being subject to the conduct described. I am formally requesting that I am not requested to have contact with him on a one-to-one basis in the future."

The woman also claimed Mr Hartley had offered to warm up the oil and massage another female who had merely visited to see a relative, but he responded that he had given neck and shoulder rubs to family members, colleagues and friends, both male and female on many occasions.

Another female then alleged that he had joked about a white mark on her coat being semen, before saying “I normally just wipe mine on the curtain when I’m done as it’s so big”, but this was denied.

The tribunal, which ended last month, August 6, found that Mr Hartley won his case for unfair dismissal, despite the tribunal finding that there had been numerous incidents of 'inappropriate' comments made.

The hearse driver had previously worked for the NHS in a human resources management role but was employed as a driver and pall bearer by D Holloway & Sons before he was suspended in January 2020 and an investigation was launched.

In a disciplinary hearing, Mr Hartley he said that he did not use pet names or terms of endearment in everyday life and that they were not intended to cause offence, discomfort or provocation.

It added he was a 'warm-hearted friendly person' who had 'overcome many hurdles including divorce, family bereavement, premature birth of both children, redundancy, bullying and severe depression.'

The tribunal judge was told Mr Hartley had argued his colleagues were conspiring against him and compared it to a 'witch hunt', adding that there was no evidence to confirm whether any of the incidents took place.

He said: “The investigation and disciplinary process was flawed and undertaken with the premeditated view of finding me guilty. They were not interested in finding out the truth but to find evidence that I committed the alleged acts.”