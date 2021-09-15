Blackpool hearse driver sacked after female colleagues lodged complaints over sexual remarks

Mike Hartley was sacked by resort funeral directors D Hollowell and Sons despite his protestations – and went on to sue the local firm for wrongful dismissal and gender discrimination.

But employment tribunal judges ruled that, although the parlour’s investigation into his conduct was flawed, he would have still been fired had it been carried out properly.

And they rejected his argument that his job would have been safe if he was a woman.

Mike Hartley was employed by Blackpool funeral directors D Hollowell and Sons

Mr Hartley, a former NHS HR manager, began working at D Hollowell and Sons as a driver and pallbearer in July 2017 before being promoted a year later to client liaison and HR boss.

In December 2019, a new female colleague lodged a complaint with the company about his behaviour.

The next day, another female colleague complained and said she had been at the firm’s branch in Lytham Road, South Shore, because a dead baby’s parents wanted to sit with her when she asked Mr Hartley to look under the Moses basket for something.

She alleged: “Baby M was in the basket at the time and as I lifted her up, he asked me ‘What am I looking up, your skirt?’”

She also accused him of calling her “Rachel Boobies” and offering her a massage.

Mr Hartley was suspended on full pay while a company probe was opened. An HR firm was brought in and heard a number of other allegations, including that Mr Hartley told a colleague she had semen on her coat, adding: “I normally just wipe mine on the curtain”.

Mr Hartley, described by another colleague as a “lad’s lad” who liked “banter”, denied misconduct and passed his behaviour off as bad jokes and friendliness.

He argued the complaints against him had been automatically believed because they were made by women and suggested a witch hunt.

He said he actually said: “Don’t worry, I’m not looking up your skirt”, and meant to say “Rachibobs”.

Mr Hartley was sacked, with the skirt remark deemed misconduct on its own, and unsuccessfully appealed.

He sued after the appeal was heard by an ex-police officer turned private eye who is married to an employee of D Hollowell and Sons and in business with the firm.