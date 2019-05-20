Blackpool gym gets a £350,000 upgrade

A Blackpool gym has had a VIP opening for its newly revamped gym, by Fylde coast Paralympian Shelly Woods.

The St Annes wheelchair athlete, who is also a personal trainer did the honours after the Bannatyne Group invested £350,000 in its Blackpool health club.As a result of the investment, the health club’s gym floor has been completely refurbished with new flooring and equipment.

Bannatyne Gym in Blackpool has had a 350,000 refurbishment

Members now have access to state-of-the-art Technogym CV, including a new Climb machine, Technogym SKILLMILL, SKILLROW, SKILLBIKE, SKILLRUN, an updated functional area with all new equipment, a sled run with AstroTurf, an extended plate-loading free weights area with additional stations and a deadlifting platform with bumper plates.

The Blackpool club’s renovation is part of a £50m investment programme by the Bannatyne Group over three years.

This will include adding new spa facilities to existing health clubs, introducing new pioneering hi-tech Technogym training equipment and functional training zones into all health clubs and redesigning the layout and décor of many clubs and spas.

Blackpool’s gym had £80,000 spent on it to install a new spa last year

Adam Pratt, general manager at Bannatyne Blackpool, said: “The investment by the Bannatyne Group shows a real display of confidence in the area and the club.

“The results of the upgrade look fantastic.

“Our facilities have been bolstered and improved, so that current and future members can access the latest in fitness and wellbeing technology and the new gym floor can take their experience to the next level.”

Shelly Woods, a silver and bronze medallist Paralympian, who trains at the Rigby Road health club, officially opened the gym floor with a ribbon cutting attended by members and staff of the club.