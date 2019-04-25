Blackpool Gazette to launch new and improved app

Have your say

The Blackpool Gazette is set to relaunch its app, which will make for a much improved user experience.

We always listen to your feedback, and you’ve been telling us that the current app is far from ideal.

Our new apps are lighter and faster with a fresh design.

Here’s what you need to know, whether you’re a current subscriber or you would like to sign up.

Why is the app being updated?

We appreciate that the existing app now offers a far from ideal user experience as it is now several years old.

The new Blackpool Gazette app will allow you to browse our content in two ways:

A page-turning ‘PDF edition’ will allow you to read and download the newspaper as it was printed, if you prefer to read in a more traditional way.

An interactive ‘digital edition’ will let you quickly swipe through the latest news across the sections, and let you customise your view to match your interests

What else is new?

A new ‘Scrapbook’ option lets you save stories to read later, and there is a ‘Search’ function to help you find what you’re looking for - and full archive access will follow.

What will happen - and when?

The existing Blackpool Gazette app will update to the new version on April 29, 2019.

Users of the iOS app will receive a message prompting them to log out and back in to the app for it to update.

Android app users will not need to do anything as the app will automatically update.

If you experience any issues, we have a team on hand to help you. You can contact them by email at lapp.customers@jpimedia.co.uk.

Will the price change?

No, the price will remain the same.

I subscribe already. Do I need to do anything to get the new app?

No, the app will update automatically.

If you have any further feedback, please email me at gillian.parkinson@jpimedia.co.uk