Blackpool firms wins work on £10m city living project

The Whitehills-based firm won the work at Latitude Purple, the Hub Group’s huge twin-tower residential development on Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre.

Appointed by main contractor, John Sisk and Son, Ameon will commence its 72-week phase of the contract on the development in November 2022 and will deploy up to 80 operatives at peak on the project.

It will involve design and installation of the services infrastructure serving 463 residential apartments and communal areas in the 17 and 21-storey towers and the single- storey podium deck, linking the taller structures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latitude Purple scheme

Ameon contracts director, Rod Bunce said: “We’ve demonstrated our capabilities on many high-rise residential tower blocks, particularly in the development hotspots of Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds in recent years; therefore I believe we’re a perfect fit for Latitude Purple, which will be a fantastic addition to the skyline of city centre Leeds.

“We’re also delighted to be working again with Sisk, with whom we have enjoyed excellent working relationships on previous projects and look forward to helping to bring Latitude Purple to life.”

Alan Rodger, managing director for UK North, John Sisk and Son, said: “I am delighted that we will be working with Ameon on this prestigious development for Hub Group, which will expand the city centre, and provide hundreds of quality homes for the local community.

“We have a brilliant working relationship with the company, forged on previous high-quality projects, and I am excited that we will get to strengthen that relationship further on Latitude Purple.”