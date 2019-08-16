Blackpool firm teams up with Headstart and council to offer online advice and information to young people

A Blackpool online platform is set to launch a spin off one year pilot scheme to help young people develop resilience and offer advice and local ideas.

The new digital platform is called OFFiGROW, which has been built for young people in Blackpool, is due to be launched across the resort in September.

It comes from the people behind OFFiGO and will bring together local things to do, places to eat, drink and shop, combined with informative blogs, competitions and ideas on how to build resilience.

It will mix events, offers and local information, support and fun all in one place.

The platform is funded by Blackpool Council’s HeadStart programme, through which monies were made available to organisations in 2018 for the purpose of putting innovative digital ideas into practice regarding resilience in young people.

The one-off funding is intended to inspire applicants to develop digital solutions to enhance the engagement of Blackpool’s young people, parents and carers.

The concept will be a second product created by resort digital entrepreneur David Preston who said: “We were informed last year that Blackpool Council were interested in a digital solution in which to help young people, and with what we were doing with OFFiGO it fitted perfectly into our ethos around supporting local.

“The launch is planned for September once everyone is back to school and settled into their new term.”

“Youngsters will be able to share good local experiences with other people in their age group and recommend a place to visit which could be a shop, café or local leisure and recreation venues.”

Hilary Wood, head of Children and Adult Services for Blackpool council, said: “We’re really excited about the potential of this new online facility for Blackpool’s young people. It will help them in their everyday lives to make resilient moves, such as Money to Live, Develop Life Skills, or Find Time for your Interests.”

The new platform can be found at www.offigrow.co.uk