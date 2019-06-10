Blackpool firm's greener golf balls initiative

In support of World Environment Day, Blackpool family business Second Chance Ltd has introduced biodegradable bags to one of its lines.

The Amy Johnson Way firm is Europe’s leading distributor of wholesale recycled golf balls and has already developed the world’s most eco-friendly golf product thanks to their recovery, processing and packaging of lake balls.

The Second Chance, team pride themselves in recycling used golf balls in their many product lines, have now released new biodegradable bags to package their product of 50 recycled golf balls.

With consumers starting to make more sustainable purchase decisions and single use plastic being one of the biggest forms of pollution, the new biodegradable packaging aims to encourage golfers to consider the impact of products on the environment.

Company director Patrick Daniels, from Lytham explained: “This new packaging development makes the 50 bag of recycled golf balls an even more environmentally friendly product than before and is part of the company’s mission to produce more environmentally sustainable products and packaging.”