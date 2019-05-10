Blackpool firm hails launch of national network

Blackpool-based Weru UK – a distributor for the German windows and doors manufacturer is celebrating the success of its new UK Network, which has seen significant uptake nationwide.

The Weru UK Network sees accredited partners who are fully vetted and trained to the highest standards, offering developers and home owners in a specific catchment area, a complete windows and doors solution.

The Weru UK team in Blackpool

In addition to existing Weru partners is now seeing significant geographical expansion, in Scotland, the South West, North West and Staffordshire.

Weru UK was established in 1985 by Graham Lindsay who still heads up the operation alongside his daughter Kate and their professional team that have amassed significant experience in making continental windows reach their true potential within UK homes and commercial buildings.

Graham and the Weru UK team will be exhibiting at The Fit Show 2019 at The National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham (May 21 to 23) and will be recruiting new partners for the Network.

One of the first to join the network was Abbey and Burton Glass, based in Derby and Burton-upon-Trent.

Glen Batchelor, sales director, said: “The introduction of the exclusive Weru range was a natural progression for Abbey Glass as we wished to service the increasing demand for premium high performance triple glazing.

“We are proud to be combining 21st century German engineering with a traditional company that prides itself on its good old-fashioned values.”

Located in Stirling, Scotland, Lifestyle Glass Design joined the Network to further enhance their offering of premium windows and doors which are available alongside the firm’s extensive range of glass rooms, awnings, verandas and curtain walling.

Ian Ross from Lifestyle Glass Design said: “We first came across Weru at an exhibition in Germany and were amazed at the choice and build quality. The timing was perfect as it coincided with Weru targeting central Scotland for suitable professional partners.”