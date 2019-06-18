Blackpool FC legend Dave Bamber nets an award for his business

A former Seasiders striker has scored in business after his building firm won an award for apprenticeships.

Dave Bamber, who played in the fourth division play off finals in 1990/91 and 91/92 and scored 109 goals, retired in 1994 due to a hip injury.

Now the Bloomfield Road Hall of Fame member leads the line for Bambers of George Street which has won the won the Employer of the Year Award from the Blackpool and The Fylde College for its work in supporting apprentices.

From humble beginnings in small scale property development, the firm has grown year upon year. Dave said he was pleased the firm got the award for the efforts his team has made and because it was important to put something back and help people starting out in their careers.

He said: “When I retired from football it was a very difficult time for me. I had gone from being a somebody in a great job where everything was structured for you, to a no-one with no structure in his life. I spent that summer playing golf and trying to come to terms with everything.

“I can understand why so many sportsmen have mental health issues. The players in the Premier League and Championship now are more financially secure than in my day. They probably don’t need to worry, but lads in the lower leagues will find it hard when they leave the game.

Dave Bamber centre left at the Billy Ayre tribute dinner at Bloomfield Road in 2012.'L-R Jimmy Armfield, Dave, Tony Rodwell and Neil Bailey.

“I did a little bit of buying and selling property and then went into small ground works and damp proofing for the council.

“From early on we always had apprentices because I feel it is important to help train the next generation.

“We have grown every year and now we have 60 employees and 12 apprentices.”

The team worked on the conversion of hotels in Kirby Road, apartments for the Blackpool Housing Company, seen by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this year.

Dave Bamber scoring against Carlise

