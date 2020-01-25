Blackpool energy firm focuses on sustainability with United Nation's goals

With the eyes of the world on the climate conference in Davos businesses have been urged to look at sustainable growth to help protect the planet.

One Blackpool firm has echoed the calls from last week and taken steps to outline its efforts to go green.

Roy Bidder of Octego

Energy consultancy firm Octego has reinforced its commitment to supporting the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals by publishing its first sustainability report.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals, also known as the Global Goals or SDGs, are an ambitious plan to tackle extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change by 2030.

Roy Bidder, Head of Operations for enterprise zone -based Octego, said: “With only 10 years to go until 2030, businesses really need to get behind the Global Goals now.

“We’re proud to kick-off our Decade of Delivery by announcing our plan to support the goals and sharing our ambitions in our first sustainability report.”

Octego has produced a sustainability report

The report outlines Octego’s commitments, plans, actions and progress towards the goals. Although the company is working to support all 17, the report details its specific commitments in support of three goals which are particularly relevant to the business.

“As a full-service energy consulting firm serving the UK’s largest energy users, we’re ideally positioned to contribute to goal 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy,” said Roy.

"We are also committed to providing our employees with excellent working conditions and minimising the use of our planet’s finite resources, so our plan also includes a focus on goal 8 -Decent Work and Economic Growth, and goal 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production.”

Octego’s report outlines 14 targets that the business has set to support these goals and shares the progress to date. This includes its recent accreditation as a Living Wage Employer, a programme to promote mental health in the workplace and, with its HQ on the coast, activities to help keep the beaches clean.

Octego has also joined the Support the Goals business listings and has a four star rating.