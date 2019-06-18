Blackpool eco-friendly bottles firm aiming to help the fight against plastic

A Blackpool couple have sourced some expert help with their eco-friendly business which aims to put the lid on single use plastic bottles.

Carly and Andrew Green who run EC Ecology have teamed up with Blackpool Council’s business aid arm Blackpool Unlimited.

Carly Green of EC Ecology with some of the steel re-usable bottles

The couple sold their St Annes nursery business Giggles to launch their new venture last year which has a series of funky alternatives to plastic bottles, designed by Andrew, who is a children’s author and illustrator of the popular book Who’s Taken It?

Carly and Andrew sought strategic growth advice from Blackpool Unlimited business advisor Donna Taylor, who also helped ensure EC Ecology’s products complied with EU regulations.

And now the airport enterprise zone based firm is working with the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce to source and develop other innovative, reusable products for businesses and households.

Carly said: “We’re not pretending one bottle changes the world. But one reusable bottle can stop lots of single use plastics finding their way to the ocean or landfill. We believe that’s worthwhile.”

Some of the steel bottles designed by Andrew Green of EC Ecology

Blackpool Unlimited’s G4B High Growth Business Advisor, Donna Taylor said: “Carly and Andrew have a real passion for saving our planet and eradicating single-use plastics.

"Their products are of an exceptionally high standard, and Carly has been careful to source the materials to make these from trusted and ethical manufacturers. The company ethos is just fantastic.”

The business also supplies stainless steel Champagne and Prosecco flutes, that are popular among event and festival promoters for their durable and eco-friendly manufacturing.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation said: “It’s essential for us to support our local business community.

"The G4B service is designed to help established organisations of all shapes and sizes to achieve their aspirations. Businesses who choose to use this service will be given a dedicated advisor who has real-world experience.”