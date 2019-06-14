Blackpool drivers warned as gas pipe work begins on major route

Blackpool drivers are being warned of delays as one of the town’s major north to south routes once again undergoes roadworks.

Vital work to replace an ageing gas pipe will take place in Devonshire Road, with bosses saying it will last until the end of August.

Devonshire Road saw major disruption last year when work was carried out on the railway bridge

It follows work on the road last year by Network Rail, which caused tailbacks.

Three-way traffic lights, manned during peak hours, will be in place at certain points in Devonshire Road, between Shaftesbury Avenue and Northgate. Access to driveways and gas supplies will be maintained.

The work will mainly see a new plastic supply pipe pushed inside the existing 24 inch diameter iron pipe over a 790 metre stretch.

That pipe was installed in 1953, the year that Wizard of the Dribble’ Stanley Matthews lit up the Blackpool versus Bolton Wanderers FA Cup Final and crooner Frank Sinatra performed at the resort’s Opera House.

Cadent engineers will be working to put in plastic gas pipes in Devonshire Road. Drivers have been warned that temporary traffic signals will be in use.

Craig Horrocks, chief of Cadent’s mains replacement project in the north west, said: “This is vital work, future-proofing our gas mains so customers in Blackpool can enjoy safe and reliable supplies, for heating their homes and cooking meals.

“Our gas mains are mostly located underneath roads, which means we face a big challenge to safely carry out heavy engineering schemes in close proximity to motorists and pedestrians.

“So, as you can imagine, the start of work this month in Devonshire Road is actually the culmination of months of planning, including liaising with Blackpool Council to agree the best time to carry out the work and how best to safely manage pedestrians and traffic passing our work area.

“Safety is always our top priority, and I really want to thank people for their patience and understanding as we complete this essential upgrade.”