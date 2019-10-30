Blackpool contact centre team retain title at awards event

A Blackpool-based legal business has won a raft of awards for its customer service.

Slater Gordon Solutions Motor has been crowned Best Outsourced Contact Centre for the third consecutive year.

This is the first time any business has retained the title three times in a row since the conception of the Call North West awards in 2004.

It was a night of triumph as Paul Naylor scooped Best Customer Services Agent, the third time for the company in the past four years, and Louise Marshall took home the Team Leader of the Year gong at a celebration held at Manchester’s Midland Hotel.

The firm, which moved to offices at Bickerstaffe House last December, has also been namedBest Contact Centre in the Collection and Customer Services Awards.

Stuart Russell, chief operating officer at Slater and Gordon Solutions Motor, said: “These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication our team puts in every single day. We really do put the customer at the centre of everything we do so it’s nice to get recognition for that.

“And to win this prestigious award for the past three years straight is fantastic.

“I am extremely proud that we were able to maintain this glowing accolade and celebrate all our nominees. To also win the CCS award is the icing on the cake.”

The annual Call North West ceremony aims to recognise excellence in the contact centre industry bringing together more than 700 firms for a gala dinner.

The company had a total of 11 nominations across seven categories including four candidates for Hero of the Year and two for Team Leader of the Year. They also bagged three nominations for the team as a whole – Frontline Team of the Year, Best Customer Engagement and Best Outsourced Contact Centre.

Slater and Gordon Solutions Motor, which is part of the Slater and Gordon group, partners with a number of major motor and insurance industry leaders. It employs more than 250.