Blackpool Construction group takes on specialist to aid growth

Whitehills-based Create Construction has created another senior post to assist with its growth.

Nathan Astley has been appointed as pre-construction and aftercare director.

He has industry experience in all aspects of quantity surveying, commercial management and business planning, working across multiple sectors. The firms said his knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in the future development of the company.

Create Construction, part of the Create Group, is a specialist contractor with extensive design and build experience in providing high volume accommodation, focusing primarily on the student accommodation and hotel projects nationwide. Over the past year, it has won a number of high-profile projects and significantly increased its number of employees.

Nathan said: “I’m delighted to be joining the joining the board of Create Construction as pre-construction and aftercare director at a very exciting time for the company. I firmly believe that a customer focused approach is key to our success and I’m looking forward to working with a relatively young business.”