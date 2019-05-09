Blackpool Construction firm recruits new finance director

Create Construction and Create Homes, part of Blackpool-based Create Group, has appointed Andrew Martin as group finance director.

The firm said he joined the business in September last year as group interim finance director and had already made a positive impact, bringing a wealth of experience, having previously worked in a number of finance director roles within the manufacturing/warehousing (logistics) and construction sectors for the past 20 years.

Andrew Martin of Create

Andrew’s role will be to oversee the expansion of the company, ensuring that robust systems and processes of managing and reporting are embedded within the organisation.

Whitehills-based Create has recently upgraded its accounting software to allow for a more efficient way of working and put in place a strategy to staff each business separately, in order to provide the right level of support for each individual company within The Group.

He said: “I’m thrilled to join the board of Create as finance director at such an exciting time for the company. I have been really impressed by the organisation and the ambitious plans we have for the future.

"The investment in the new software and procedures will allow us to ensure we continue to provide better reporting, the right level of support and improve our performance.”

Chief executive Paul Mathison said: “We are delighted that Andrew has joined the board of directors. His breadth of experience and substantial knowledge of the construction industry will be instrumental in ensuring that the finance department continues to support the growth of the group.”