Blackpool construction firm install life saver at crematorium

Lifesaving equipment has been installed at Carleton Crematorium with help from Blackpool construction company, F Parkinson which is currently completing an extension project at the site.

The Mowbray Drive firm said it has a strong social value ethos and aims to provide community benefits on every project completed to ensure it leaves a legacy.

Five employees also took part in a volunteering day to help clean and maintain the crematorium’s columbarium.

Ray Eyre, managing director of F Parkinson said: “From being brought up in Blackpool, living in Blackpool and running a business in the town which employs local people, I feel I have a moral obligation to try to give something back to the area I operate in.

"I believe this defibrillator will serve the community and if it does save a life it will be most humbling and the best investment I have made in my life time. I am hoping we can provide more defibrillators in the areas that we work as a legacy donation from myself and all our employees.”