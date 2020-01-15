Blackpool conference to discuss trams and light rail ideas

Trams and the potential use of light rail on the Fylde coast will be the theme of a conference in Blackpool next month.

It will take place at The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool, on Tuesday, February 18 and will look at the potential for extending the tram network to south Fylde and the missing link between Fleetwood and Poulton.

It is being sponsored by the Light Rail Transit Association.

Sam Flynn from the Trams to Lytham and Light Rail Transit Association said: “The conference is intended for discussion and debate around the present and future of trams and light rail across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde and we have some notable speakers including Jane Cole from Blackpool Transport.”

The Fylde Coast Light Rail Conference event will run from 10am to 4.30pm.

The conference comes as Blackpool extends its tram network along Talbot Road to Blackpool North Station and the three councils are being urged to support a plan for a tram loop by creating a £2m development fund.

The loop would use the mothballed rail track between Fleetwood and Poulton for trams, while the Kirkham to Blackpool South line would be converted to trams rather than normal trains.

