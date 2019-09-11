Blackpool conference centre construction back on schedule

Work is on track to ensure construction of Blackpool's £25m conference centre is completed in time for its target date of March 2020.

A report to the council's audit committee sets out a schedule of the finished works which includes the fitting of the roof on the complex being built alongside the Winter Gardens on Leopold Grove.

The main steel frame is also now fully in place including structural connections to the Opera House and Empress Ballroom foyer.

All the concrete stairs and floors have been constructed, and the air conditioning plant has been installed onto the roof of the ballroom.

The next step is to fit cladding to the building.

Conferences already confirmed include the GMB union national conference in June next year, the Association of Inner Wheels Clubs in April 2021 and shopworkers union Usdaw has confirmed it will return to Blackpool every year until at least 2024.

The Conservative Party has also held talks to bring one of its conferences back to the resort.

The new conference centre will be able to host around 2,000 delegates in its own right, but when integrated into the existing Winter Gardens facilities it will take the venue capacity to more than 7,000.

Other work completed also includes

All demolitions and existing Winter Gardens complex repairs with the exception of a small element of facade renewal to the east Opera House.

Structural openings to connect the new conference centre to existing buildings except the renewed east ballroom balcony and seating area.

All groundworks and utility/service connections complete.

All secondary steel including cladding support, high level parapets, roof light upstands and gutter supports finished.

Cladding to the west and north elevations is complete.