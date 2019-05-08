Blackpool cinema and emporium to launch auctions

The Regent emporium on Church Street is branching out into auctions.

Regent Auctions is to hold the first of its regular sales at 11am on May 30 after being granted a licence by Blackpool Council.

The building already houses a large antiques and collectables centre in the daytime and an independent cinema in the evening and is adding to this by holding monthly auctions in the cinema too. Regent Auctions will team up with Easylive auctions.com to offer live bidding online as well as in the room.

Online registration can be done at www.easyliveauction.com/auctions. Viewing days will be on the May 28 and 29 from noon to 3pm.

Richard Taylor, owner of The Regent said: “This service will offer a real opportunity for people to get a great price for their items with excellent commission rates and a seven day payment service. And with the online bidding platform it really opens up to a worldwide audience.

“We are now inviting items for the auction on the 30th May with a collection service available for large items of furniture”. He added they would also offer a house clearance service.