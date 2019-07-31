Blackpool car park plan approved

Have your say

Plans to extend a Blackpool car park by bulldozing nearby buildings have been given the go ahead.

The scheme will see an additional 35 spaces provided at the pay and display car park on Hornby Road, bringing the total capacity to 62.

Town hall planners approved the application, which was submitted by Darren Wilkinson of Charnley Road, using their delegated powers.

Work also includes the demolition of buildings at 112 and 114 Hornby Road, and will see the installation of automatic number plate recognition cameras, two height restricting barriers, lighting and a knee-high railing.