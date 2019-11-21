Blackpool cabs company hailed as best in the country for going green

A Blackpool cabs company has been named the best in the country for its efforts to be more environmentally freindly.

In a national awards ceremony held at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire Blackpool taxi company Premier Cabs was awarded private hire/taxi company of the year in the GreenFleet Awards.

The black tie event was hosted by TV comedian and magician Pete Firman and motor expert Quentin Willson.

Premier fought off strong competition from Addison Lee and Green Tomato Cars, both of London, to win the top award.

Managing director, John Cutler, said: “This is a proud moment for Premier Cabs and fabulous to put Blackpool on the map as number one in this category”.

John paid tribute to the Premier Cabs management team, its telephone centre staff, its drivers and the public for their support.

The firm has more than 70 electric vehicles operating in the Blackpool area.

Now in their 15th year, the GreenFleet Awards bring together leaders of the fleet and motor industries to celebrate their achievements in reducing the environmental impact of fleet operations.

They promote zero and low-emission technology.