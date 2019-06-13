Blackpool cabaret club in double win

It was double delight for Viva Blackpool as the team picked up two awards at Radio Waves’ Culture, Lifestyle and Business Awards.

In the running for four titles on the night, the venue was crowned winners in both the Customer Service Excellence Award and Best Nightlife Award at a black tie ceremony held at Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens.

The Viva Blackpool team picking up their awards

Martin Heywood, joint owner of Viva collected the award on the night. He said: “These awards are really special to everyone at Viva Blackpool as they are voted for by the general public and that means the world to us.

"It’s quite literally a seal of approval from our guests and is testament to the hard work of the team and calibre of productions and shows we are bringing to the town.

"At Viva, we are trying to create an experience for our guests that not only retains customer loyalty but that gets people talking and recommending us to others and winning these awards proves that people are doing just that and we can’t thank everyone enough.”

The Radio Wave awards attracted more than 600 guests and was hosted by Breakfast DJ duo Scott and Stacey.