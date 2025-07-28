Blackpool Businesses Could Slash Energy Bills with Council-Funded LED Upgrade

Local Company Helps Blackpool Businesses Cut Energy Use

Local businesses in Blackpool have a limited-time opportunity to cut their energy bills by up to 80%—thanks to a new LED lighting grant backed by Blackpool Council.

The grant is available to eligible local businesses and organisations and covers the full cost of upgrading to modern, energy-efficient LED lighting. Not only does this reduce electricity usage and overheads, but it also improves light quality, creating brighter, safer, and more comfortable workspaces.

Lighting House, a national LED lighting consultancy, is supporting the rollout locally. With experience delivering commercial upgrades across the UK, from offices and warehouses to schools and hospitality venues. Lighting House is now helping Blackpool businesses take full advantage of this council-backed scheme.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Blackpool organisations to cut costs without spending a penny up front,” says Lighting House. “We’ve helped businesses across the country unlock major savings through LED upgrades, and we’re excited to now bring that same value to the Blackpool community. We encourage local businesses to act quickly—these schemes are always in high demand and don’t last forever.”