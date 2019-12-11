Blackpool businesses can find going green to be the key to success under new scheme

Blackpool’s tourism businesses can now join an international programme to show off their eco-friendly credentials.

The Green Key scheme is being brought to town by the Keep Britain Tidy group, which backs the Love My Beach scheme.

The launch of the Green Key scheme with Keep Britain Tidy in London

Green Key is a 25-year-old international standard of excellence for environmental responsibility and sustainable operation in the tourism sector.

The programme has more than 3,000 awarded businesses across 60 countries, with England being one of the newest to join.

Founded in Denmark by the Foundation for Environmental Education, the eco-label is open to any tourism business, including hotels, guest houses, visitor attractions, conference centres and holiday parks. Keep Britain Tidy programme manager Emma Whitlock unveiled the scheme at a Blackpool Business Leadership Group meeting.

She said it was a well established programme which could boost a hotel’s business by showing to eco-minded customers that they were doing their bit to reduce their impact on global warming and the environment.

Emma Whitlock

She added it could help with cost savings and its website offered carbon footprint calculation and advice. The high environmental standards expected are maintained by audits.

She said: “We are delighted to present Green Key to businesses in Blackpool, and are sure that many want to show they are doing their bit for the environment as well as contributing to the local economy.

“Tourism is a multi-billion pound industry in the UK and we need everyone involved in it to ensure that they are doing all they can to reduce their environmental footprint and manage their business in a sustainable way.

“Their actions can make a significant contribution in the drive to reduce waste and cut carbon emissions.”

To find out more about Green Key visit www.greenkey.global or contact greenkey@keepbritaintidy.org