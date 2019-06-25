Blackpool business advisers see leap in revenue

Turnover at Blackpool-based accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has reached £17.77m.

The latest results, for the year ending March 31, show the firm’s revenue is up 7 per cent from last year’s £16.6m.

It is the fourth successive year of income growth at the firm which has more than 320 partners and staff across Lancashire, Cumbria, Merseyside, Manchester and the East Midlands.

The firm, whose Blackpool office is on the airport enterprise zone, has been buoyed by further growth in its digital accounting services, the opening of a new office in Liverpool, and growing demand for specialist cross-border tax and VAT advice.

Graham Gordon, managing partner of MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our whole team for helping to achieve these record financial results for the firm. Every employee has played their part.

“We’ve benefited from being able to attract experienced, quality people, investing in senior hires and our trainee programme. We currently have more than 60 trainees with us across the North West.

“Being able to offer trusted advice in specialist areas is what continues to set us apart. We’ve brought in new people to expand our VAT and indirect tax team to offer advice on Brexit issues.

“Our growing digital solutions team has been a major asset in helping owner-managed businesses get to grips with the Making Tax Digital rules. Meanwhile, our payroll services team has also grown through helping businesses comply with auto-enrolment pensions rules and GDPR issues.

“We will continue developing our services, sector expertise and geographic reach to help our clients plan for the future.”

In April, MHA Moore and Smalley unveiled a new brand identity to closer align itself with its national and international networks.

The move brought the firm’s branding in line with MHA, the association of eight independent UK accountancy and business advisory firms, and the Baker Tilly International network of which it is also a member.