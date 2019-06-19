Blackpool body builder champion sees his healthy food business grow

A Fylde coast body builder has been powering up his healthy food business after a busy year of expansion.

Zack McGuirk has seen demand soaring for his Macro’s Health Bar business in 2019.

The Macro's Health Bar at DW Fitness Blackpool

He launched his first food bar in 2017 in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool aiming to use his detailed knowledge of nutrition from years of body building to help people eat more healthily.

Now Zack, who was IFBB World Classic Body BuildingChampion 2016, has bars in Wood Street, St Annes and at the DW Fitness First in Vicarage Lane.And

he opened a specialist food preparation centre in Blackpool to do direct deliveries to customers.

The business has also won the Business Newcomer Award in the Radio Wave Culture and Lifestyle Awards.

Macro's in St Annes

He said: “What we have done in such a short period of time is pretty crazy. I am getting up at 5.30 in the morning.

“It is about giving people an option for tasty, healthy food.

“When I started out I was concerned about the general obesity problems in Blackpool and wanted to do something to help. When I was competing in body building I found it hard to find somewhere to eat out in Blackpool and saw a gap in the market for health bars like Macro’s.

“I wanted to show that eating healthily could also mean eating really tasty food. It has grown and grown.”

“I have now got 16 members of staff and we are going to start pushing the direct deliveries as there are lots of offices on the Fylde Coast which would benefit from healthy food options.”

The business got help from Blackpool Council’s business support service Get Started when it launched.

The service aims to help people start their own businesses and offers workshops on a variety of business issues plus on-going mentoring to help make the new businesses a success.