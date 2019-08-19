Blackpool below average for internet speeds, survey says

Blackpool lags behind the rest of the UK when it comes to broadband speed according to a new analysis for 2019 from Broadbandchoices.co.uk, a broadband, mobile and TV comparison site.

The report uses Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations report as well as Broadbandchoices.co.uk’s own data.

It reveals that Blackpool as a region has an average download speed of 42 Mbps. The UK’s average download speed is 54.2 Mbps according to Ofcom.

For 10 years the government has focused on the roll-out of superfast broadband which, according to Ofcom, is now available in 95 per cent of the UK. While this may be the case, only 7 per cent of the UK has access to full-fibre meaning that most will be left without a reliable superfast broadband connection.

Mark Pocock from Broadbandchoices.co.uk said: “The new Prime Minister recognised the importance of faster broadband speeds in his acceptance speech, and has pledged to deliver full-fibre broadband to every home in the UK by 2025.

"To protect the productivity of the UK, it’s vital we continue to put pressure on councils and the Government to achieve this goal.”