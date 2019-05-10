Blackpool beauty team enjoy double success

A Blackpool beauty business has picked up two awards showing that even the small businesses can take on and beat the big ones if they are doing things right.

Lisa Gardiner and the team from Beauty Lounge on Ansdell Road, South Shore, had a double success in the England’s Business Awards.

The Beauty Lounge team picking up their awards

The salon, which has only been open for three years, won the best nail salon title and the consumers award (for the most customer votes overall) in the county heat of the awards, and now go through to the national finals at York Racecourse in June.

Lisa said: “We were nominated by customers so we are really delighted. We went along for the night out and so were surprised when we won.”

Lisa said the win was down to the talent and hard work of the team, Yvonne Aspey, Emma Wallace and Stacey Grennell. Lisa founded the salon after working from home following having a child.

She said she picked up so many clients she had to get her own shop and as the business grew took on the team to offer the full range of beauty therapies and treatments such as nails, eyebrows, eyelashes and facials.