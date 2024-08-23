Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The group has witnessed a meteoric rise with partners across the globe which has led to them securing top spot.

Blackpool-based Tangerine Group has been listed as the number one company in Lancashire Business View's prestigious Hot 100 list for 2024.

The esteemed accolade highlights the remarkable growth of the group’s veterinary nutraceutical company VetPlus, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group.

The business was established by current chairman David Haythornthwaite, whose parents worked in farming, in 1991.

Tangerine Group employs over 180 people. | Reed

It now has exclusive partners or subsidiaries in 42 countries with a particularly strong presence in Europe, Asia and North America.

Each year, Lancashire Business View compiles the Hot 100 list to celebrate the most successful businesses in the region, focusing on those that exhibit impressive growth trajectories, sustainable reputation, and significant contributions to the local economy.

Tangerine Group’s rise to the top comes after a strong performance in the veterinary sector, with the focus on international expansion into new markets particularly in South and Central America.

During the year, the company worked to strengthen its ties with South America by opening a base in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

The growth has been supported by a £2 million investment into new manufacturing facilities at VetPlus’ headquarters in Lytham to boost operational capabilities.

There has also been a global recruitment drive to meet increasing demand and expand operations both in the UK and overseas.

The VetPlus headquarters located on Boundary Road in Lytham. | VetPlus

David Haythornthwaite, Chairman of Tangerine Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the top company in Lancashire in the last 12 months.

“This achievement not only reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, but also demonstrates our success in our international expansion by delivering high-quality products, supported by a first-class service and support network.’’

Tangerine Group comprises companies in the manufacturing and leisure sectors, including global veterinary nutraceutical company VetPlus.

The group also owns animal nutrition businesses Farmsense and Agri-Lloyd; with the leisure division centred around Mill Farm, a purpose-built football stadium home to AFC Fylde.

Overall, the company registered just over £7m profits on £33m revenues while employing a workforce of more than 180.