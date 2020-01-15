Blackpool based street dance crew all set to go national in 2020

A Blackpool-based brand based around street dance classes has unveiled an ambitious 2020 vision.

The couple behind Lil Beatz are aiming to see the franchise break big this year after a move to new offices and huge interest in launching classes across the UK.

Blackpool based street dance school Lil Beatz is targeting 2020 as the year when it takes off

Vicci Small and Adam Blakey started Lil Beatz in November 2018 teaching two to six-year olds the hip hop, locks and pops moves popular on the streets.

It uses specially written, age-appropriate RnB and hip hop music to inspire the youngsters and its own range of street cool clothing to give customers the authentic look.

Adam said since the classes started in Blackpool interest grew rapidly and a second franchise began in Wythenshawe, last year.

He said: “We did not really want to start expanding properly until this year, until we were confident we had got everything right, but the woman in Manchester had worked with Vicci in the past so we went with it.

Vicci Small of Lil Beatz

“She did so well she wanted to open another class in Didsbury and is now looking at Knutsford.

“We were then contacted by another teacher in north Manchester who has just had the training from Vicci and will be launching in February.

“Now we have been contacted by a woman from Cornwall, Bude, and Vicci will be flying down in three weeks to deliver the training there.

“This year is going to be our year for growing the business. We have signed a deal with a Chorley fulfilment company to distribute the clothing we have had designed and made and we have developed our app to link the classes to the shop and loaded the music onto it.

Adam Blakey

“We will also have stands at all the street dance competitions this year.

“While there are street dance classes out there, there is nothing like Lil Beatz. It is a genre by itself.

“Our music incorporates a wide cultural mix, Bhangra, Dance Hall Reggae as well as Street Dance.

“It is great because it exposes toddlers to the world’s great culture at an early age, which I think is important."