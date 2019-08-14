Blackpool-based Federation of Small Businesses launches 2019 North West awards

The search is on for the North West’s most outstanding small businesses and self-employed people, as a Blackpool-based national support organisation launches its annual awards.

The Federation of Small Businesses has begun its search for the best small businesses in the North West as entries open for the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020.

There are around 544,000 small businesses and self-employed in the region.

Twelve award categories this year include the Wellbeing in Small Business Award, building on FSB’s successful work in advocating measures to improve wellbeing and mental health for the self-employed, small business owners and their employees.

Chris Manka, FSB Regional chairman for the North West, said: “For a chance to be recognised as amongst the best small businesses in the North West as well as in the whole UK, I’d encourage all small businesses to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards. SMEs are a vital part of the North West – contributing so much to the economy and making our region a more exciting place in which to live, work, study and visit.

“The awards give everyone the opportunity to join us in celebrating that.”

The 2019 North West Area winners included an IT recycling business, a care home and an innovative e-learning platform provider.

The 2020 area winners for the North West will be announced at an award ceremony on Friday, February 28, 2020, to be held at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.

These winners, with the exception of the Community Business Award which is area level only, will then go forward to the UK final of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020, held in London, on 21 May 2020.

The 12 categories are:

Wellbeing in Small Business Award.

Environmental Business of the Year.

Digital/E-commerce Business of the Year.

Sole Trader of the Year.

High Growth Business of the Year.

Micro-business of the Year.

Start-up Business of the Year.

Young Entrepreneur (aged 30 and under).

Business and Product Innovation Award.

Family Business of the Year.

International Business of the Year.

Community Business of the Year (area level only).

For further information and to enter the awards visit www.fsbawards.co.uk