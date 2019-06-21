Blackpool barbers The Huntsman has made a winning move

A Fylde coast male grooming academy was banking on success when the team decided to move to their former neighbourhood RBS building.

And the staff from the Huntsman were not wrong, after the relocation was deemed to be a success – and followed by an award from Radio Wave for the best hair salon of the year.

The Huntsman has won a Culture and Lifestyle Award

Ben Reynolds said workers were delighted with the win in the Culture and Lifestyle Awards and with the move to the former bank building in Westcliffe Drive, Layton.

The move from nearby Onslow Road was prompted by the growth of the team to seven.

Ben said: “We just outgrew the shop we were in and the former bank became available in February. It is massive – four times bigger – so we could do exactly what we wanted.

“It means we can develop the academy side of the business.

Inside the Huntsman's new building

“We have gone for a warm feel with the Huntsman theme: brick walls; lots of wood; a warm industrial feel.

“Rick Winter and Owen Astley from Raw Developments have done a great job.”

He said the team offers a traditional barber service: wet shaving; and high-end male grooming packages.

Ben, who has been in the industry for ten years, including three with The Huntsman, also spoke of his delight at winning the Radio Wave award.

He said: “We were all a bit nervous beforehand but we are buzzing to have won – overwhelmed. I would like to thank everyone who voted for us, our families and Radio Wave too.”