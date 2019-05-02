Blackpool airport event set to launch new business marketing drive for resort

A new initiative is being launched to show off Blackpool’s business strengths in areas that are sometimes overshadowed by the town’s success as a tourism centre.

The campaign – Blackpool: The Place for Business – will be launched to coast business leaders on May 17.

Blackpool and the Fylde College's Lancashire Energy HQ

It’s aim is to attract business investment and the campaign will highlight new data showing the town’s strengths across industry sectors as diverse as aerospace, engineering, materials, food manufacturing and business services.

According to Alan Cavill, Director of Communications and Regeneration, a key insight has been to look at the town’s offer to businesses within its regional context.

He said: “Businesses locating in Blackpool draw their workers from a wider catchment area, and build supply chain relationships with companies in that wider area too.

“When we view Blackpool in those terms, the economic data reveals some very exciting facts. In the aerospace and advanced engineering sector, for example, our skilled workforce puts us right up there with the UK’s best business locations – places like Bristol. That’s because Blackpool’s an integral part of Lancashire’s world-class aerospace cluster.

Alan Cavill

“We see a very similar picture in the advanced materials sector too, based on the area’s well-established chemicals expertise.”

The campaign, Blackpool: the place for business, will also highlight Blackpool’s transformed town centre offer to office-based businesses, focused on the new Talbot Gateway development, and wider, large-scale development projects in the town.

These include the £1bn Growth and Prosperity programme, which will regenerate the town centre as a basis for attracting increased business investment.

An online-focused marketing campaign will be launched to an audience of local industry leaders on Friday, May 17.

Members of the Blackpool business community will be encouraged to share online content to their industry networks, to spread the work about Blackpool’s strengths as a business

location.