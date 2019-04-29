Blackpool aims to be digital growth centre with new tech hub launch

A group of entrepreneurs, experts and businesses have founded a virtual network to encourage innovation and growth in tech businesses in Blackpool.

Blackpool Tech Hub’s aim is to put the area on the map as a national digital centre.

Peter Hargreaves of the new Blackpool Tech Hub

The hub’s leader is Peter Hargreaves, who has more than 30 years in international business specialising in project management, foreign direct investment and disruptive innovation.

He has returned to Blackpool where he plans to use his passion for incubating high growth projects and building on their success to create a successful and sustainable tech cluster.

He said: “This hub will bring like-mined people together with the vision to create an environment where a cluster of tech businesses can thrive and support each other.

“We’ve seen all over the world that these networks breed success and innovation and Blackpool has everything it needs to make it happen.”

The hub will be chaired by the Blackpool-born founder of Mumsnet, Carrie Longton. After leaving Elmslie School Carrie went on to work in television before creating the successful parenting network, Mumsnet, a network used by over 100 million people a month.

Carrie said: “Mumsnet was a pioneer of peer to peer networks and support and that is still at the heart of why it works so well.

“I look forward to using my Mumsnet experience to help other local innovators take their projects forward and put Blackpool back on the map as a technology hub.”

The hub will be open to any company, entrepreneur or professional in the tech sector and will be supported by Blackpool Pride of Place, a cross sector partnership working under the umbrella of Business in the Community with a vision to regenerate Blackpool.

Tara McDaid, head of Global Channel Sales Cisco Systems, BT account, said: “I’m very happy to see people and companies coming together to create a fertile ground for investment in Blackpool from the tech industry. The area has all the necessary resources to stimulate real growth.”