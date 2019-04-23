Blackpool accountants now in new offices

More than 100 employees at Blackpool-based accountancy firm Nixon Williams have moved into new offices in Whitehills Business Park.

The award-winning business, which works with thousands of contractors, consultants and freelancers across the UK, has relocated to accommodate another recent period of growth.

Staff are now benefiting from fully-serviced, modern office space and a range of high-tech equipment on the new site.

In 2017 the firm became part of the Optionis Group, the largest provider of accountancy services to contractors across the UK, and later that year launched a specialist Tax Centre of Excellence to meet rising demand from clients.

Victoria Kelly, the director of operations for Nixon Williams said: “This is a significant move for the business and brings all of our teams under one roof whilst also giving us the flexibility to continue expanding in the future.

“The team were unbelievably helpful making this a reality; from packing and unpacking, transporting everything from one office to another and sorting all the IT equipment, the furniture and seating arrangements.

“Our team provide an unrivalled and personalised service to contractors, freelancers and consultants across the UK, which has enabled us to continue growing the business and we are excited to push on again in our new home.”

Nixon Williams is an accountancy practice founded in 1995.