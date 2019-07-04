Bispham homes plan approved

Have your say

Proposals for 47 houses to be built on green space in Blackpool have secured planning permission.

Blackpool Council's planning committee approved the application for homes on council-owned land between Ryscar Way and Faraday Way in Bispham.

The authority is now expected to sell the site to a developer.

A report to the committee by planning officers said the western part of the site was protected public open space with a right of way, meaning development should be restricted to other parts of the land.

Any trees and foliage which are removed will be replaced through re-planting, documents showed.

Last year the council received a government grant of £3.1m to unlock three parcels of land including Ryscar Way for potential future housing developments.