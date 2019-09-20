Bank could become ‘high quality shop’ in Lytham town centre

An old bank in the conservation area of Lytham could be transformed into a high-end retail shop if a planning application is approved by Fylde Council.

The building, on Clifton Street, has stood empty for more than a year following the flower of the Lytham HSBC branch in February 2017.

It consists of a large banking hall and staff bathroom and a large basement for storage.

Though it is situated in the town’s conservation area, the building is not listed.

However, the application, which was submitted by Fleetwood company Whinfield Properties Ltd on Monday, promised the change of use ‘will not materially harm the value or nature of the building or its context within the Lytham Town Centre conservation area.’

A design and heritage statement read: “The intention is to maintain and enhance the existing character of the property within the context of the conservation area, whilst providing the practical modifications required to make the premises suitable for modern retail use.

“The building’s existing facade and features will be retained and sympathetically repaired where necessary.”

If approved, the project would see the ground floor windows of the old bank lowered to provide larger windows for retail use.

The planning application read: “The proposed external alterations, alongside the future phases of work, are designed to retain the character of the building’s primary street elevations, whilst creating a more vibrant street scene by bringing a currently vacant prime premises back into active use.

“The proposals will allow a key premises in a prominent location... to be brought back into use, which will have a positive impact on the visual amenity, economy and retail offer of the town centre.”