BAE Systems shows off techniques of the future to business awards winners

BAE Systems opened the doors on its latest hi-tech project, Tempest, to winners of a top Lancashire business awards.

The businesses which won the 2019 Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, had a behind-the-scenes tour around the next generation combat aircraft system, being developed by BAE Systems and partners, at it site in Warton, near Blackpool.

BIBAs winners get to see the Tempest model at BAE Sytsems' Warton plant

The visit was part of the BIBAs Academy, an exclusive package of visits, masterclass sessions with Lancashire business leaders and growth workshops to help boost some of the county’s leading businesses.

The BIBAs opens for applications to this year’s competition on January 28, with categories open to firms of all sizes and sectors.

Dave Holmes, Manufacturing Director, BAE Systems Air, said: “Tempest represents the future of combat aircraft for the UK and our people, alongside our partners, will be the ones who will be developing the technologies, engineering the solutions and manufacturing the next generation aircraft system which will secure the skies of our nation for many decades to come.

"To achieve this once-in-a-generation opportunity, we have to think differently about the way we do everything and challenge ourselves to work faster and smarter.

“We need to find new, innovative ways to produce something which is different to anything we have done before.

“It was this new way of thinking that we shared with the winners of the BIBAs and, we hope, inspired them to look at different ways to take on the challenges facing their businesses both today and in the future.”

The representatives of businesses which have won the BIBAs visited a Tempest aircraft concept model of and a ‘future factory’ where BAE Systems is developing advanced manufacturing technologies which it will use to build the next generation jet.

The company is working alongside the Royal Air Force, the Ministry of Defence and other UK aerospace businesses on technologies which will feed in to the development of Tempest.