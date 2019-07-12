Another local firm signs business deal with Blackpool FC

Another Blackpool business has teamed up with the town’s football club now it has new owners.

Energy specialists Trident Utilities, based on Whitehills Business Park, will provide energy cost reduction expertise to the club and sponsor first-team and replica shorts for the forthcoming season.

Trident capitalises on in-house expertise, flexible service offering and an holistic approach to reduce the impact of rising charges in an ever-changing energy landscape.

Its 360o service suite is designed to connect customers with Trident’s energy experts across the complete energy spectrum, helping customers develop smarter and innovative ways to manage their energy costs.

Ben Hatton, Blackpool FC’s managing director, said: "We are delighted to welcome Trident Utilities on board as our official energy partner and look forward to working with them on some exciting stadium projects.

“This agreement will see the club take a smarter and more practical approach to managing its commercial energy costs and positively impact the environment by doing so.

“As a local business with a real love of the football club, this is another strong partnership that provides numerous benefits for both parties.”

Michael Dugdale, managing director of Trident Utilities, said: “On behalf of the Trident team, we are all very proud and honoured to enter into this partnership and to be the official energy partner of Blackpool Football Club at such an exciting time for the club and the local community.

“This is a great time for everyone involved with the football club and as a local Blackpool business, with many Blackpool FC supporters amongst our team, we are looking forward to helping Blackpool FC manage its energy requirements, and to be working with our local club on the implementation of innovative energy efficiency measures.”