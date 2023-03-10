It was all going on at the Aldi store in Poulton-le-Fylde when the branch reopened this week after a revamp.

Customers were keen to check out the changes at the Tithebarn Street outlet after it was closed for the reorganisation since the end of last week.

And visitors to the store certainly noticed some differences, with a more customer-focused layout as part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK.

The new-look Poulton store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits – and a new and improved Food to Go section.

Mark Procter, Aldi store manager at Poulton, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we couldn’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.”

The store, which has 86 car parking spaces, will be open each week from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

