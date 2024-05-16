Abingdon Street Market welcomes new shops.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abingdon Street Market has announced the addition of two new shops to its collection of independent retailers, marking a significant milestone as the venue celebrates a busy first six months. Happi Place, a gift shop specializing in quirky items inspired by nostalgia and popular culture, and HerBrand, an urban beauty salon that also offers art and accessories, have joined the line-up.

These new shops expand the already diverse group of independent businesses within the market, which includes Inertial Sounds, Oisin Vintage, Funky Global, Peppermint Jones, The Strand Collective, Sneaker Cleaner, and Cake Tin Bakery. The variety and uniqueness of these shops contribute to the vibrant shopping environment that the market seeks to cultivate.

Troy Bradford, from Inertial Sounds, commented on the growing traffic to the market, expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming summer season: "Since opening, the market has got busier and busier, and we can’t wait for our first summer season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, Megan Brown from The Strand Collective praised the local community's support for small, independent businesses in the area, highlighting the positive atmosphere that this encouragement creates for entrepreneurs and creative ventures.

Shop owners at Abingdon Street Market

Jake Whittington, Managing Director of Little Blackpool Leisure, also expressed his satisfaction with the integration of Happi Place and HerBrand into the already robust selection of independent retailers at the market. "We are delighted that Happi Place and HerBrand will be joining the excellent range of independent shops we already have in the market," said Whittington.

Diversity of products and services

The inclusion of Happi Place and HerBrand not only increases the diversity of products and services available but also strengthens the market's position as a supportive hub for independent businesses in the town centre. As these shops continue to attract visitors and generate interest, Abingdon Street Market solidifies its role as a key player in the local economy and a prime destination for unique shopping experiences.