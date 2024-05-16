Abingdon Street Market welcomes new shops.
These new shops expand the already diverse group of independent businesses within the market, which includes Inertial Sounds, Oisin Vintage, Funky Global, Peppermint Jones, The Strand Collective, Sneaker Cleaner, and Cake Tin Bakery. The variety and uniqueness of these shops contribute to the vibrant shopping environment that the market seeks to cultivate.
Troy Bradford, from Inertial Sounds, commented on the growing traffic to the market, expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming summer season: "Since opening, the market has got busier and busier, and we can’t wait for our first summer season."
Furthermore, Megan Brown from The Strand Collective praised the local community's support for small, independent businesses in the area, highlighting the positive atmosphere that this encouragement creates for entrepreneurs and creative ventures.
Jake Whittington, Managing Director of Little Blackpool Leisure, also expressed his satisfaction with the integration of Happi Place and HerBrand into the already robust selection of independent retailers at the market. "We are delighted that Happi Place and HerBrand will be joining the excellent range of independent shops we already have in the market," said Whittington.
Diversity of products and services
The inclusion of Happi Place and HerBrand not only increases the diversity of products and services available but also strengthens the market's position as a supportive hub for independent businesses in the town centre. As these shops continue to attract visitors and generate interest, Abingdon Street Market solidifies its role as a key player in the local economy and a prime destination for unique shopping experiences.
Abingdon Street Market has announced the operating hours for its retail and food hall for the summer season. The retail area is open from Tuesday to Sunday, operating between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Abingdon Street Market Food Hall welcomes visitors daily, with extended hours from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Monday through Sunday. These hours aim to accommodate the shopping and dining preferences of all visitors, providing ample opportunity to explore the diverse offerings of the market each day of the week.