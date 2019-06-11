A new bar has won permission to open up in Poulton - here's where it'll be and what it's called

Plans to re-open the former Prezzo restaurant in the Teanlowe Centre, Poulton, have been passed.

PLF Grande Cafe and Bar is expected to serve food daily and then play music with DJs from 9pm to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, with live artists and musicians until midnight from Sunday to Thursday.

The venue said in a social media post in April that plans had been lodged to extend the outdoor dining area and to make some changes to the layout out of the bar and seating.

"We are hopeful for a positive outcome and will also be submitting our new premises licence application very soon," it said.

A follow-up post last month added: "There were no objections at all so we have been granted our new premises licence.

"Now we are just waiting on planning permission for our sunshine patio and change of signs and use before we can announce when we will be opening."

Planning permission was granted on Friday.